NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Surgeon's action against HSE over suspension adjourned to allow for settlement agreement

File photo
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 02:31 PM

A consultant surgeon's High Court action against the HSE arising out of an investigation into multiple allegations concerning the standard of care he provided to patients has been adjourned util June to allow for the implementation of a settlement agreement.

The action was brought by Dr Declan Buckley, a gastrointestinal surgeon based at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, Co Westmeath who has sued the HSE arising out of a decision taken in April 2017 to place him on administrative leave with full pay.

Dr Buckey objected to the decision to place him on administrative leave and rejects claims made about the standard of care he has provided to his patients.

The surgeon claimed he has been denied fair procedures and that the HSE has acted in breach of contract by putting him on administrative leave.

Dr Buckley also feared for his reputation and professional standing as well as becoming deskilled.

The case was due to commence on Wednesday and was expected to last for several days.

READ MORE

Woman with terminal cancer begins High Court action against HSE and labs

However, it was adjourned to allow for talks between the parties and Mr Justice Tony O'Connor was told by Patrick McCann SC for Dr Buckley that the case had been settled subject to certain approvals being agreed.

On that basis the case could be adjourned to a date in mid-June, counsel added.

No details of the settlement agreement were given in open court.

Peter Ward SC for the HSE said his side were consenting to the adjournment and said had the case proceeded would have raised complex issues and would have been lengthy.

The HSE in its defence claimed the decision to put Dr Buckley on administrative leave was a precautionary one, not a disciplinary sanction nor an indication of guilt and was taken after complaints were made about the standard of care provided by him.

The allegations include that his delivery of care to several patients resulted in complications and poor outcomes that were above an acceptable limit.

Last year the High Court dismissed an application by Dr Buckley for an injunction restraining the HSE from investigating him to be put in place pending the outcome of his action.

READ MORE

Quinn children case adjourned as settlement talks continue

More on this topic

Man who contracted Hep C after contaminated blood transfusion awarded €1.26m

Woman with terminal cancer begins High Court action against HSE and labs

Quinn children case adjourned as settlement talks continue

Convicted murderers didn't know about Jason Corbett's life insurance policy, family claim

KEYWORDS

Court CaseHSE

More in this Section

Three arrested in Dublin for conspiracy to murder

Rebuilding Ireland scheme is not fit for purpose, declares former Minister

National Broadband Plan official set to be grilled by PAC

Two men remain in custody after west Dublin murder


Lifestyle

Dad's the word: I worry less about the kids, because I know my wife is all over that side of things, and therefore tend to let them off a bit

The rarest Beatles record of them all goes under the hammer

Picture This cement standing as Ireland's favourite band with rollicking Dublin gig

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »