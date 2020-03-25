News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Surgeon: Take care to avoid DIY injuries

Surgeon: Take care to avoid DIY injuries
Dr Aaron Glynn:"It is important to take extra care given the pressure on the health service due to the Covid-19 crisis"
By Maresa Fagan
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 05:09 PM

An orthopaedic surgeon has urged people to avoid DIY projects and possible injuries until the health service overcomes the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Aaron Glynn, an orthopaedic surgeon at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, has warned people who find themselves at home because of Covid-19 restrictions not to attempt "dangerous work" or DIY projects.

He said there have been numerous attendances at under pressure trauma centres with DIY-related injuries, especially falls from ladders.

“We see it in springtime every year. The first sunny weekend, everyone takes out the gardening equipment and we usually see a lot of hand injuries from power tools and people trying to clean out gutters and they fall off the ladder,” he said.

"It is important to take extra care given the pressure on the health service due to the Covid-19 crisis," he said.

The health service will face further pressure in the coming months as it deals with the backlog of cancelled appointments and procedures, Dr Glynn said.

READ MORE

Two lives saved in Dublin in past 24 hours after bystanders resuscitate them

“That workload is going to be there waiting for us when this epidemic is over. We’re not going to be able to operate on everything that comes in.

"As this crisis deepens we are going to have to be selective about the trauma we treat,” he said.

He expects to see trauma care and other services curtailed as the healthcare system continues to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We’re going to have to weigh up the risks and benefits of bringing patients into hospital and potentially infecting them or them potentially infecting other people," he said.

"There is going to have to be some very hard decisions made over the next weeks and months as to what we treat and don’t treat."

Trolley figures decrease

Meanwhile the number of patients on hospital trolleys has seen a significant fall since the Covid-19 outbreak took hold.

In February, more than 10,000 patients were on trolleys, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This declined to 3,100 in total in March, according to the INMO.

On March 3, there were 509 patients on trolleys across Irish hospitals but this fell to a record low of 12 patients on trolleys today.

READ MORE

HSE issues urgent tender for protective equipment

More on this topic

HSE lifts embargo on nurse and midwife recruitmentHSE lifts embargo on nurse and midwife recruitment

Hospital kitchen closes as dead mouse discoveredHospital kitchen closes as dead mouse discovered

Plan to quadruple the size of Mercy Hospital to meet demandPlan to quadruple the size of Mercy Hospital to meet demand

Calls for urgent action to address funding and staffing shortages in maternity servicesCalls for urgent action to address funding and staffing shortages in maternity services


TOPIC: Hospitals

More in this Section

Ceann Comhairle warns laws cannot be passed without newly formed SeanadCeann Comhairle warns laws cannot be passed without newly formed Seanad

30% fewer cars on M50 during pandemic30% fewer cars on M50 during pandemic

Greens rule out talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine GaelGreens rule out talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Irish 3D-printing firm to produce visors to meet Covid-19 shortfallIrish 3D-printing firm to produce visors to meet Covid-19 shortfall


Lifestyle

These are extraordinary times for us all and the first to experience the dimming of the light has been the magnificent Irish hospitality sector, where thousands of jobs have already vanished and many businesses are threatened with permanent closure.NeighbourFood: Cork's Rocketman bringing virtual farmer’s markets to consumers

So, now that we are into our second week staying home and play dates are no longer an option to keep our children entertained you might possibly be finding it hard to keep the children in your house positive and engaged.Learning Points: Get creative to keep the family ticking over

There’s a ‘choreography’ to both your days that you have to accept.Here's some tips to make working from home with your partner run smoothly

The fitness guru speaks to Liz Connor about the viral success of his online P.E lessons and his ambition to get kids moving through uncertain times.Joe Wicks: ‘It’s a confusing time for little people – exercise is a way of forgetting about it’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »