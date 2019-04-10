NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Surge in sexually transmitted infections

File photo.
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 12:09 AM

There has been a surge in sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) within the past year, with cases of syphilis increasing by over 22%.

Provisional data for 2018 from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows a 7% increase in STIs in 2018 (12,513 cases) compared to 2017 (11,690). The predominant STIs in Ireland are chlamydia, gonorrhoea, genital herpes, and syphilis.

Most cases occur in young people aged between 15 and 24. For example, 49% of chlamydia cases, 39% of herpes cases, and 32% of gonorrhoea cases all come from this age grouping.

Men who have sex with men (MSM) are also most affected by STIs. In 2018, 69% of Lymphogranuloma venereum cases, 62% of syphilis cases, and 40% gonorrhoea cases came from this cohort

The HSE said it has implemented a multi-faceted response to STI and HIV notifications. A safer sex and prevention campaign aligned to #Respectprotect messages for young audiences (18-30 years) and Man2man.ie campaign messaging for MSM are running across social and digital media.

The HSE National Condom Distribution Service (NCDS) distributes free condoms and lubricant to third-level colleges, festivals and nightlife venues, NGOs, and community organisations. Condoms are also distributed to MSM-specific social venues such as saunas, bars, clubs, and pubs.

More on this topic

Gaza City: Where unimaginable horror is the norm

Hospital infection numbers on the rise

Another embarrassing day: Health failures on a grand scale

Look to the seas: Alternative energy challenges

KEYWORDS

SexHealth

More in this Section

Majority of parents don't know how much exercise their kids should be getting

Dublin's population could grow by 150k in three years - adding pressure to housing market

Report says cancer cases could double by 2045

Over 600 arrested for drink-driving in February


Lifestyle

Animal magic: How to wear animal print for spring

All hail the queen of dragons: Emilia Clarke on saying goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen

From janties to ugly sandals, would you dare wear these 6 Coachella-inspired festival fashion trends?

Ideal Home Show returns to RDS

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »