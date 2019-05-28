Supreme Court to deliver final judgment on appeal by former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins

A seven-judge Supreme Court will deliver its final judgment tomorrow on the appeal by the former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins over her treatment at two hearings of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee.

The judgment could have significant implications for the work of parliamentary committees and raises important issues concerning the courts’ ability to intervene in proceedings of Oireachtas Committees.

Separately on Wednesday, the court will deal with costs applications in the failed appeal by businessman Denis O'Brien over statements made by two TDs in the Dáil about his banking affairs.

In the Kerins case, the Supreme Court will decide whether or not the PAC acted unlawfully "as a whole" in its treatment of Ms Kerins.

In an interim judgment last February, the court found in favour of Ms Kerins on key issues in her appeal over the High Court's rejection of her case concerning two PAC hearings in 2014 but said it needed to hear submissions on specified matters before reaching a final decision on the appeal.

Among its core findings in its February 27th judgment was there is no “absolute barrier” to the bringing of proceedings concerning the actions of a committee of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

It directed a further hearing to decide whether the actions of the PAC “as a whole” amounted to an unlawful and unfair process.

READ MORE Ana Kriegel murder trial hears Boy B claimed Boy A told him he wanted to kill Ana

That assessment would place “particular emphasis” on the importance of the role of the then PAC chairman - Independent TD John McGuinness - whose function is to ensure the body acts properly in accordance with any relevant law, rules of regulation, it said.

If those matters are resolved in favour of Ms Kerins, the court has said it will declare the PAC acted unlawfully in how it questioned her by reason of acting significantly outside its terms of reference and in a manner significantly different from the basis of its invitation to appear before it.

The court also said it would decide whether the appropriate defendant in the case is the Dáil rather than the individual members of the PAC.

Issues related to whether or not Ms Kerins is entitled to any damages would require another hearing.

Ms Kerins' case concerns her treatment at two PAC hearings in 2014 into payments to Rehab, where questions were asked about her €240,000 annual salary and other matters.

She voluntarily attended the first hearing in February 2014 and said her treatment was such she was too unwell to attend the second in April 2014.

The PAC denied her claims and argued it was entitled to scrutinise how public monies are spent when about €83m of public monies were paid annually to Rehab companies.

The Supreme Court, in its February judgment, said a combination of factors lead to it being appropriate for a court to intervene.

Those factors were: (1) the cumulative effect of the PAC acting “very significantly” outside its terms of reference;

(2) acting in a manner the Oireachtas Committee on Procedure and Privileges (CPP) had found was ultra vires;

(3) the possibility the PAC engaged in an unlawful and unfair process by acting as a whole in a manner which lead to a citizen accepting an invitation on one basis, but being treated differently on attendance;

(4) and that the Oireachtas had taken no action to deal with these matters.

In further arguments last month, Paul Gallagher SC for the PAC urged the court not to declare the PAC acted unlawfully towards Ms Kerins, insisting that would have a “chilling” effect on the work of parliamentary committees.

In arguments for Ms Kerins, John Rogers SC argued the court should declare the collective actions of the PAC amounted to an unlawful exercise of the remit given to the PAC by the Dáil which had adverse effects on the reputation of Ms Kerins.