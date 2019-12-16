News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Supreme court to consider validity of Graham Dwyer mobile phone evidence

Supreme court to consider validity of Graham Dwyer mobile phone evidence
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:58 AM

The Supreme Court is due to begin considering whether mobile phone evidence that helped convict Graham Dwyer was invalid.

The Cork-born architect has been in prison since he was found guilty of murdering Elaine O'Hara in the Dublin Mountains in August 2012.

Last year, the High Court found that a law allowing Gardaí to retain and access mobile phone data that showed where he was at certain times was in breach of EU law.

The State has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court - warning that it could have major implications for the use of mobile phone data in criminal investigations.

Dwyer is likely to appeal his murder conviction after the Supreme Court makes its ruling.

More on this topic

Supreme Court agrees to hear 'leapfrog' State appeal Graham Dwyer mobile data rulingSupreme Court agrees to hear 'leapfrog' State appeal Graham Dwyer mobile data ruling

Supreme Court to consider state bid for appeal over Graham Dwyer data rulingSupreme Court to consider state bid for appeal over Graham Dwyer data ruling

Garda HQ fears Dwyer ruling will hit future probesGarda HQ fears Dwyer ruling will hit future probes

High Court’s praise of gardaí a factor in killer’s appeal hearingHigh Court’s praise of gardaí a factor in killer’s appeal hearing


TOPIC: Graham Dwyer

More in this Section

Drivers urged to take care on roads with snow and ice warning in placeDrivers urged to take care on roads with snow and ice warning in place

IFA to set to name new presidentIFA to set to name new president

Dublin's new 24-hour bus service deemed 'a roaring success'Dublin's new 24-hour bus service deemed 'a roaring success'

Three arrested as gardaí seize €900,000 worth of drugs in LouthThree arrested as gardaí seize €900,000 worth of drugs in Louth


Lifestyle

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »