Supreme court to consider validity of Graham Dwyer mobile phone evidence

The Supreme Court is due to begin considering whether mobile phone evidence that helped convict Graham Dwyer was invalid.

The Cork-born architect has been in prison since he was found guilty of murdering Elaine O'Hara in the Dublin Mountains in August 2012.

Last year, the High Court found that a law allowing Gardaí to retain and access mobile phone data that showed where he was at certain times was in breach of EU law.

The State has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court - warning that it could have major implications for the use of mobile phone data in criminal investigations.

Dwyer is likely to appeal his murder conviction after the Supreme Court makes its ruling.