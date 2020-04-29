News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Supreme Court dismisses teen's appeal for early release from Oberstown

Supreme Court dismisses teen's appeal for early release from Oberstown
The detention centre at Oberstown
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 01:08 PM

A teenager has lost a Supreme Court appeal after he was refused early release from Oberstown detention centre.

Judges dismissed the appeal today.

This appeal centred on whether children in detention are entitled to be treated the same as adults regarding remission of sentences.

It was previously accepted children in Oberstown are allowed the standard rate of one-quarter remission, if they are well behaved.

But solicitors for this boy claimed he should have been entitled to apply for enhanced remission of one third, as prisoners are.

He was sentenced to three years' detention after pleading guilty to robbery in 2017 - with 20 months suspended.

In 2018, he applied to get out early and be considered for enhanced remission.

He was refused, and his solicitors argued this placed him in a worse position than an adult prisoner and was unfair.

He sued through his mother but, in a Supreme Court judgment today, judges dismissed the appeal.

They say the Children's Act distinguishes clearly between adults and children.

READ MORE

Donegal dentist allowed reopen for emergency treatment after locks were changed, court rules

More on this topic

Donegal dentist allowed reopen for emergency treatment after locks were changed, court rulesDonegal dentist allowed reopen for emergency treatment after locks were changed, court rules

Addict gets 18 months after act of ‘brazen stupidity’Addict gets 18 months after act of ‘brazen stupidity’

Son ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ homeSon ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ home

High Court refuses to halt 'closed' annual general meeting of Grafton GroupHigh Court refuses to halt 'closed' annual general meeting of Grafton Group


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil reply to Greens’ 17 questions on government formationFine Gael and Fianna Fáil reply to Greens’ 17 questions on government formation

No evidence of Covid-19 border spill-over, says NI chief medicNo evidence of Covid-19 border spill-over, says NI chief medic

The EuroMillions results are in….The EuroMillions results are in….

Son ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ homeSon ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ home


Lifestyle

Dylan Thomas once wrote that the world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. By that standard, Eavan Boland transformed the world many times over, with a body of work that was accomplished and treasured in equal measure.Eavan Boland: Poet leaves a body of work that promises renewal

A new Sci-fi comedy series and a social-distancing edition of Operation Transformation are among today's top picksWednesday's TV Highlights: Clever sci-fi comedy and a socially-distanced Operation Transformation among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »