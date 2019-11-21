News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Supreme Court dismisses car dealer's appeal against €4.9m VAT bill

Supreme Court dismisses car dealer's appeal against €4.9m VAT bill
File image of John Alex Kane
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 05:03 PM

The Supreme Court has dismissed a car dealer's appeal against an unprecedented summary judgment order made ten years ago requiring him to pay the Revenue almost €4.9m arising from unpaid VAT and interest.

In seeking judgment against John Alex Kane, of Granard, Co Longford, in 2009, the Revenue said it had decided to apply to the Commercial Court because of the "very substantial liability" due and because that court could make orders resulting in "effective collection" of the unpaid tax.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly, now president of the High Court, ruled the Revenue was entitled to summary judgment as sought, pluis costs.

Mr Kane has been before the courts many times since concerning efforts by the Revenue to recover under the judgment.

Earlier this week, he was warned by Mr Justice Kelly he may be jailed for alleged further breach, which he denies, of undertakings not to interfere with efforts of a Revenue appointed receiver to recover under the judgment.

Mr Justice Kelly previously noted the “torturous and tiresome” litigation concerning Mr Kane was supposed to have been brought to an end with undertakings given as part of an agreement between Mr Kane and the Revenue of November 2018.

READ MORE

Men robbed elderly woman, 73, who had just won €23k playing roulette in casino, court hears

That agreement provided the receiver, Myles Kirby, will not pursue possession of Mr Kane's family home if Mr Kane pays €450,000 to the Revenue.

Mr Kane has made various payments as agreed and is to make a final payment of €120,000 this month.

He represented himself in the Supreme Court on Thursday to appeal against the July 2009 summary judgment order.

He said he is a married father of four children, three of whom are dependant on him, and has no money for lawyers.

He said he had worked all his life and, while "not blameless" in this matter, there were "two sides to every story".

He wanted the matter brought to a conclusion, having paid "more than my dues personally and financialy over the last 15 years".

Among various submissions, he argued he does not owe the sums alleged and that a solicitor previously instructed by him had failed to take the necessary steps required to appeal the assessments raised by the Revenue and had withdrawn an appeal without instructions to do so. The solicitor, who is not a party to the case, had previously rejected those criticisms.

In exchanges with the court, Mr Kane agreed he has not taken any proceedings against the solicitor.

John Donnelly SC, for the Revenue, argued Mr Kane had advanced no grounds to set aside the 2009 judgment and also noted the judgment has since been compromised on terms.

Mr Justice Donal O'Donnell, Mr Justice John MacMenamin and Mr Justice Peter Charleton, after retiring to consider the submissions, dismissed the appeal.

Mr Justice O'Donnell said Mr Justice Kelly's conclusion that Mr Kane had addvanced no arguabe defence to the Revenue claim was "entirely correct as a matter of law".

He upheld findings including that Mr Kane's admitted failure to provide information sought by an Appeal Commissioner placed him in the same position as if no notice of appeal had been given and, therefore, the tax assessments were final and conclusive. He also agreed the solicitor's letter withdrawing Mr Kane's appeal meant there was then a written agreement the assessments should stand.

Any arrangement since between Mr Kane and the Revenue is not a matter for the court, he added.

When asked to respond to the Revenue's application for costs of the appeal, Mr Kane said: "I won't be paying it because I haven't got it. I don't owe Revenue the money." The court ruled the Revenue was entitled to its costs.

READ MORE

Homeless man admits stealing apostle's head from National Wax Museum in 'prank'

More on this topic

Manager at Cork bank begins action aimed at preventing termination of her employmentManager at Cork bank begins action aimed at preventing termination of her employment

35-year-old by-law sees gaming licence application for Mitchelstown arcade dismissed in court35-year-old by-law sees gaming licence application for Mitchelstown arcade dismissed in court

Homeless man admits stealing apostle's head from National Wax Museum in 'prank'Homeless man admits stealing apostle's head from National Wax Museum in 'prank'

Men robbed elderly woman, 73, who had just won €23k playing roulette in casino, court hearsMen robbed elderly woman, 73, who had just won €23k playing roulette in casino, court hears


CourtTaxTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Boil water notice for 500 people in LimerickBoil water notice for 500 people in Limerick

Government willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services CardGovernment willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services Card

Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownershipRoss to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership

Gardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-insGardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-ins


Lifestyle

The early morning routine is always the same. I get up, have a quick breakfast before helping my brother, who I live with, get his kids ready for school.Working Life with Dr Muslim Moula Buksh

You might be your parents’ favourite, but that doesn’t mean they actually have any baby pictures of you.9 things all youngest children know to be true

Now’s the time to give the stars of your garden some pampering.Now’s the time to give the stars of your garden some pampering

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »