News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Supreme Court dismisses appeals over 'outsourcing' of international protection applications

Supreme Court dismisses appeals over 'outsourcing' of international protection applications
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 04:00 PM

The Supreme Court has upheld a significant finding that the practice of using a panel of independent contractors to assist in processing applications for international protection is lawful.

The five-judge court’s unanimous decision today was given on a number of appeals following the High Court's rejection of challenges to the use of the panel comprising self-employed barristers.

The appeals were by an Albanian mother and her two children who were refused asylum; an Albanian man who failed to get asylum or subsidiary protection and a Brazilian man also refused protection.

They were brought against the Chief International Protection Officer and the Minister for Justice. The International Protection Appeals Tribunal was a notice party in the cases by the Albanian and Brazilian men.

The mother and children alleged the Refugee Applications Commissioner (RAC) had unlawfully outsourced consideration of their asylum applications to outside contractors.

It was claimed the outsourcing process in place since 2015 meant the only investigation of whether to recommend they get asylum was by an outside contractor drawn from a panel of law graduates in breach of the Refugee Act 1996.

The statutory function of the RAC was effectively being performed, not by a member of the staff of the RAC, but by the panel member, it was submitted.

In their case, the panel member who interviewed them had provided a summary of draft findings in a draft report recommending refusal of their applications.

READ MORE

Dozens to sue contractor who they claim posted photos of them from Garda Station on social media

A second document was in very similar terms to that draft report. It was signed by an executive officer in the public service as “investigator” and by a higher executive officer in the Office of the RAC “for and on behalf” of the Commissioner.

The Albanian and Brazilian man made similar claims concerning the new statutory procedure under the International Protection Act for deciding asylum and protection applications.

Giving the Supreme Court judgment, Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell said the appellants accepted it was permitted to use panel members for some purposes in determining applications under the Refugee Act 1996 and the International Protection Act 2015, but they argued the practice adopted had exceeded lawful authority in each case.

In the case of the mother and children, he said the interview between the panel member and the applicant is “carefully structured” and the role of interviewer is defined.

The interviewer is required to elicit responses to a series of questions and is not at large as to how that should be conducted or as to what other matters may be investigated.

It also made sense that an interviewer could be usefully employed in assessment of a claim.

The respondent evidence was that a panel member cannot act independently outside the control and direction of RAC staff and, “crucially”, cannot make any decided findings on any investigation.

The case worker, an executive officer in the public service, is familiar with the same sources as the panel member and the respondents evidence showed that the case worker, and therefore the Commissioner, conducts an investigation which is an investigation for the purposes of section 11 of the Refugee Act 1996, he held.

In the case of the Albanian man, he said the evidence adduced concerning the procedure under the 2015 Act was very similar to that in respect of the procedure under the 1996 Act.

The statutory background was, “if anything, more accommodating” to the panel member system than the 1996 Act.

This was because, as well as expressly contemplating employment of persons under contract for services to assist the Minister, the statutory obligation was to conduct an “examination” of the application rather than an investigation.

It would, if anything, be more difficult to contend the process described in the detailed application sworn on behalf of the respondents did not amount to an “examination” of the application by the relevant International Protection Officer.

The Brazilian man’s appeal must be rejected for the same reasons, he ruled.

READ MORE

Ex-Dublin mayor's grandson drops sentence appeal for explosives conviction after being warned of court’s powers

More on this topic

Dozens to sue contractor who they claim posted photos of them from Garda Station on social mediaDozens to sue contractor who they claim posted photos of them from Garda Station on social media

Ex-Dublin mayor's grandson drops sentence appeal for explosives conviction after being warned of court’s powersEx-Dublin mayor's grandson drops sentence appeal for explosives conviction after being warned of court’s powers

Woman tells court how her mother 'crumbled into dust' when she revealed her uncle had raped her 42 years agoWoman tells court how her mother 'crumbled into dust' when she revealed her uncle had raped her 42 years ago

High Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditionsHigh Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditions


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

West Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworksWest Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworks

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute


Lifestyle

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »