Supreme Court begins hearing 'test' appeal prompted by Ruth Morrissey case

The HSE has told the Supreme Court it is very concerned that a legal test of “absolute confidence” for cervical cancer screening could be invoked to apply to screening for other conditions and to other medical situations.

The HSE does not dispute that a screener who has a doubt about a slide should not pass it as negative, Patrick Hanratty SC said. However, that was an issue of the applicable standard rather than a “legal test” of absolute confidence.

The five-judge court has begun hearing an important appeal against a key High Court judgment in the case of Ruth Morrissey, who has cervical cancer.

The core issue for the HSE in the appeal is what standard of care should apply in cervical cancer screening and whether the HSE has liability for acts and omissions of laboratory screeners.

The outcome of what is regarded as a test case will impact on other cervical cancer cases and the work of the Cervical Check tribunal, which has been asked to assess legal liability in cervical cancer cases.

The appeal, by the HSE and two US laboratories Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd and Medlab Pathology Ltd, is against a judgment of the High Court’s Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

He awarded €2.1m to Ms Morrissey and her husband Paul over the misreading of her cervical smear slides in 2009 and 2012. He held that absolute confidence is a screener’s practical duty in relation to their analysis of what is in a slide.

He ruled the HSE was entitled to an indemnity against the laboratories for all but €10,000 of that arising from the fact Ms Morrissey was not informed of an audit review of her smear tests.

All of the appellants say their particular concern is the judge’s finding screeners should have "absolute confidence" both about the adequacy of a slide sample and that a test result has no abnormalities before passing it as clear.

They say that introduces a standard in the relevant legal test for negligence that is incompatible with cervical cancer screening.

In opening submissions for the HSE on Monday, Mr Hanratty said it is concerned an absolute confidence legal test could be extended, inter alia, to screening for other conditions and other medical situations such as choice of treatment and drug options, he outlined.

The correct methodology in cases such as this is to consider whether there was negligence and apply the principles set out previously by the Supreme Court in the case of Dunne v the National Maternity Hospital, he said.

Arguing there was “no basis” for the High Court finding the HSE had vicarious liability towards Ms Morrissey, he said there is no underlying policy reason or justification for imposing liability on the State.

Ms Morrissey, along with her husband Paul, from Limerick, are in court for the appeal.

The government has guaranteed, irrespective of the outcome, they will retain their €2.1m damages award.

Ms Morrissey was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 and her case related to cervical smears taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012.

She was not told until May 2018 that a 2014 review showed two smears taken under the programme were reported incorrectly.

Earlier today, Patrick Treacy SC, for the Morrisseys, objected to the HSE making submissions on the standard of care issue when, unlike the laboratories, it had not done so in the High Court.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke said, while the objection was technically correct, the court would permit the HSE make submissions on standard of care for reasons including this case was a “test case”.

He agreed with Mr Treacy the HSE should not have included, in its appeal documents, letters from the presidents of the Royal College of Surgeons if Ireland and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and said the court would not consider those letters because they had not been put before the High Court.

The HSE had said the letters were for “contextual” purposes.