Supreme Court appeal waiting times slashed, report reveals

Waiting times for an appeal to be heard in Ireland’s highest court have been slashed from five years to one year, a report has revealed.

As the Supreme Court launched its first ever annual report to coincide with its historic sitting in Galway, it also noted Brexit as one of its challenges facing the court.

The Supreme Court sat for the first time outside of a courthouse since 1932 in Galway on Monday.

The report shows a drop in waiting times for appeals from between five to seven years in 2014 to an approximately one year for the Supreme Court and two years for the Court of Appeal.

It also discloses that new appeals to the court have increased by nearly a third since 2016.

The report also published summaries and notes of the major judgments it gave throughout last year.

As part of its sitting in Galway, the Supreme Court also hosted professional development seminars for the legal profession and a series of engagements and seminars for law students at the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway.

The Chief Justice Mr Justice Frank Clarke said: “In publishing this inaugural report, it is hoped that the work of the Supreme Court, both inside the courtroom and outside, and both in Ireland and abroad, can be highlighted.

“I hope that the general public can gain a greater understanding of what it is that the Supreme Court actually does and its role in upholding the Constitution and the law.”

He said that 2018 was a “demanding and dynamic year” with the Supreme Court determining 157 applications for leave to appeal, disposing of 128 appeals and delivering 91 reserved judgments.

Of the appeals disposed of, 67 were appeals brought under the reformed jurisdiction of the court which has operated since the establishment of the Court of Appeal.

The court has now disposed of its entire backlog of legacy cases.

In 2018, in order to assist the Court of Appeal, the court also disposed of 42 cases which were returned to the Supreme Court having previously been sent to the Court of Appeal for determination.

The Chief Justice added: “It is important to stress that the work of the Supreme Court has evolved significantly in recent years.

“The establishment of the Court of Appeal in 2014 has changed the structure of the caseload of the Court.

“Each member of the Court is also engaged in extra-judicial work, outside of hearing appeals and delivering judgments.

“The Supreme Court of Ireland is a member of no less than 10 European and international networks and participation in each of these networks requires extensive judicial resources.”

This international work has increased as a result of Ireland becoming the major Common Law country in the EU, as the UK leaves.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will rule on the appeal by businessman Denis O’Brien over the High Court’s dismissal of his action over statements made in the Dail in 2015 about his banking affairs.

- Press Association