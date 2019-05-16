Supporters in with sporting chance of apartment for €100

Three Cork sporting clubs have joined forces to offer supporters a ‘home fixture’ of a different kind — a new apartment.

Douglas Hurling and Football Club along with Cork City FC and Kinsale AFC have collaborated on a draw that will see the top prize winner handed the keys to a two-bed apartment in the Ballintemple area.

A maximum of 9,000 tickets will be sold at €100 each for the draw to be held on October 12. The fundraiser will aid the three clubs. The #winagaff competition’s top prize is an 807sq ft ground-floor apartment with an integrated fitted kitchen and a back garden.

The idea was the brainchild of the Douglas club, whose chairman, Aidan O’Connor, said:

We canvassed a couple of clubs and then, through contacts, we just came together and the partnership just gelled.

Paul Wycherley, general manager of Cork City FC, praised the collaboration as a “great partnership”.

Mr O’Connor said Cork County Board had no problems with Douglas joining forces with football clubs for the fundraiser while Kinsale soccer club’s Derek Nash said: “This is the second time Cork has put together a partnership like this with the Liam Miller match only last year.

"We’re showing the rest of the country the way how to do partnerships. This will be really exciting for all three clubs. It’s been a big pleasure being part of us getting to here because this didn’t happen overnight.”

3 Clubs, 1 Exciting Partnership, 1 Apartment to be won#Winagaff https://t.co/W94lWeriiA pic.twitter.com/j9DIcTzTWv— Win A Gaff (@WinAGaff) May 15, 2019

Douglas will use the proceeds to develop floodlighting and pitch improvements while Cork City will invest in its youth academy and community projects.

Kinsale AFC is hoping to improve its ageing infrastructure facilities.

Mr Nash said player numbers in Kinsale had trebled in five years to around 450, which had “put a huge strain on a dated club infrastructure which is no longer fit for purpose”.