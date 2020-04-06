Support needed for Cork's historic English Market

A popular food market in Cork which was visited in recent years by both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles has warned that it requires public support to endure the Coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing protocols are in place in the 18th century English Market which first opened to the public 230 years ago.

In the face of famine, flood, war and multiple recessions, generations of traders have continued to serve the best of local and international produce to the people of Cork.

Fishmonger Pat O'Connell is among the traders onsite who have set up a special delivery service for customers who are unable to shop in the city centre:

We are doing everything we can to remain open - we are asking people to now do everything they can to help keep local businesses open.

Butcher Tom Durcan, whose spiced beef is a culinary speciality in Cork, said the market is quite large. Therefore it is perfect for social distancing.

"The market is ideal for social distancing. We are open for business and coping as best we can," he said.

The picturesque market is normally full of international visitors.

It became a major tourist attraction following the visit of Queen Elizabeth II nine years ago.

However, the market is without its normal visiting groups who often stop to have their picture taken with Pat O'Connell to replicate his famous image with Queen Elizabeth II which was published in numerous papers.

Fishmonger Pat O'Connell and Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the English Market in 2011

Meanwhile, Cork City Council has vowed to keep the historic market opening as an essential place for shopping in the city centre.

"Cork’s English Market has been the beating heart of Cork City for over 230 years. The English Market is, above all else, a food market for essential fresh produce."

Social distancing protocols are being implemented onsite, special signage has been erected, special cleaning arrangements have been put in place and hand sanitisers have been provided throughout the facility.