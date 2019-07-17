News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Support group calls for more respect for Defence Forces after Navy personnel had to dress on side of road

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 08:39 PM

A Defence Forces support group is calling on the Government to give more respect to personnel.

It comes after members of the Naval Service were forced to change their clothes outside their bus on the side of the road in Dublin.

It happened on Sunday after they were allegedly denied access to a building at a commemoration event, as it was changed to a 'VIP' area.

The Defence Forces have put it down to a "miscommunication".

Spokesperson for the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces group, Shelly Cotter, said it is a joke the way members are treated.

Ms Cotter said: "What we're looking for is a little bit of comprehension of thought going into what each situation entails and making sure that every single box is okay.

"Not just assume, not just expect, but that these things are covered and that's as much the Department as the military."

Ms Cotter said it is just one of many issues facing the members.

She said: "When it comes to these occasions, the Department tell the Defence Forces to jump.

"They'll tell them where to jump and how high to jump, but they have absolutely no comprehension, or care, as to how it's going to happen."

"They just want it done.

"We have men and women living on the poverty line, they do not need to be getting changed at the side of the road."

