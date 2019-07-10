Support for Hogan to keep €270k role

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Aoife Moore, and Elaine Loughlin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has asked the EU to reappoint ex-Fine Gael minister Phil Hogan to a €270,000 a year commissioner role, despite farmers accusing the EU agriculture commissioner of “selling them out” over the Mercosur beef deal.

Mr Varadkar announced the decision in a statement after the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday, amid speculation Mr Hogan could remain in the agriculture portfolio or be moved to trade to help combat any Brexit fallout.

In a deeply divisive decision last week, the EU agreed to sign up to the Mercosur trade deal with four Latin American nations.

While the deal will allow for better trade arrange-ments between both political blocs, it will also result in Argentinian and Brazilian beef flooding into the Irish and EU markets.

The Irish Farmers Association has predicted that the situation could cost Irish farmers up to €750m, while Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has vowed to “dismantle” the deal.

Fine Gael’s Oireachtas agriculture committee chair Pat Deering has also suggested the Government should consider not propos-ing the reappointment of Mr Hogan as an EU commissioner for a second five-year term.

However, Mr Varadkar said yesterday that, despite the concerns, his Government has agreed to propose Mr Hogan’s reappointment, saying: “We need our best people in Europe.

“Phil is widely respected in Brussels and across the EU as a skilled negotiator and someone who builds alliances.

“In recent months, he has secured an aid package for Irish beef farmers, in recognition of the significant challenges facing the sector as a result of ongoing market turbulence related to Brexit.

“His re-nomination is an endorsement of his work to date, and an indication of the importance we place on our engagement with EU institutions. We need our best people in Europe.

“The Government will now work closely with our colleagues in the EU to support him in securing the best possible portfolio in the new commission.”

Under EU rules, Brussels and not Ireland will decide on whether Mr Hogan retains his current EU agriculture commissioner position or is moved to another area, with spec-ulation rife that a trade role could emerge due to Mr Hogan’s tough negotiation skills.

However, regardless of what position he wins, Mr Hogan will now be in line for a second five-year EU term on a €270,000 salary plus expenses.

The Irish Farmers Association lashed out at the decision yesterday, urging the Government not to “sell them out” on the Mercosur beef deal Mr Hogan backed.

The opposition was similarly critical of the proposal to re-appoint Mr Hogan, with Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy saying the decision is a “victory for cronyism over competence”.Asked about the move, Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue said:

“Given the poor deal that was got from agricultural point of view in relation to Mercosur, I think farmers will certainly be standing back wondering how is it that they have been forgotten about.”

“Farmers will be very disappointed to see he [Mr Hogan] has been rewarded as another five years as commissioner.”