NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

SuperValu recalls Fruit and Fibre over 'possible presence of insects'

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 06:17 PM

SuperValu is recalling its own brand of Fruit and Fibre cereal due to the possible presence of insects.

The affected batch of the cereal in a light purple-coloured box can be identified with the best before date of 31/08/2019.

SuperValu is appealing to customers to return the Fruit and Fibre Cereal 750g pack to any of its stores.

Pic: Food Safety Authority of Ierland.

The product came from France.

In a statement, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said: "As a precautionary measure, SuperValu is recalling the above batch of its Fruit and Fibre cereal, due to the possible presence of insects in a small number of packs.

"SuperValu is instructing its customers to return the affected products to its stores."


KEYWORDS

SupervaluFruit and Fibrerecallcereal

More in this Section

City Council denies turning people away since they took over Cork homeless services

HSE chief unable to confirm that cost of National Children's Hospital won't exceed €2bn

'Life is precious and life is brittle': Donegal endures the bitterest wind to bury four young crash victims

Overtime bill to police gangland feud cost €12.39m last year


Lifestyle

Skipping breakfast might actually help you lose weight

Growing business: Search is on for Ireland’s next young food entrepreneur

Face savers: Animal-friendly beauty goes mainstream

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »