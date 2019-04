Supermac's is to stop providing plastic straws for drinks at its restaurants.

The Irish fast-food chain is to replace them with paper straws at 116 stores nationwide.

The plastic ones will be phased out over the coming weeks.

Supermac's Managing Director Pat McDonagh says they will be making more change in a bid to eliminate single-use plastics.

"Continuing from that we intend to over the next couple of months replace with plastic punnets with paper punnets, which are of food-grade," he said.