News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Supermac's fail in bid for injunction over Limerick outlet

File photo of Supermac's, Ennis Road, Limerick
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 03:17 PM

An application by Supermac’s for an injunction preventing one of its franchise holders from carrying out refurbishment works on a Limerick premises has been dismissed by the High Court.

The injunction, which if granted would have been put in place pending the full hearing of the dispute, was sought against John and Mary Lyons, who operate a Supermac's outlet at the Ennis Road, Limerick.

Supermac's, who accept that refurbishment works need to be carried out, claimed the couple were in breach of a franchise agreement which stipulates that it carries out refurbishment and repair works on its fast food restaurant's outlets.

Supermac's claimed it carries out such works to ensure high standards at all its outlets are maintained.

The couple denied the claims, rejected the contention they were in breach of contract, and had opposed the application.

They argued that Supermac's owner Pat McDonagh had known but had failed to carry out necessary refurbishment works for several years, and said the injunction application was linked to other legal proceedings involving the parties.

In his ruling today, Mr Justice Senan Allen said he was satisfied to dismiss the injunction application.

READ MORE

Woman who fractured elbow on 'White Knuckle Thrill Ride' loses court action

In his decision, he noted that Supermac's and Mr McDonagh had worked successfully with Mr Lyons, who has operated several Supermac's franchises for many years.

That relationship had "rapidly deteriorated" in the last five years, the judge said, adding that Mr McDonagh and the Lyons's had been involved in a Circuit Court dispute over the lease of the premises at Ennis Road.

Last year, the Circuit Court had ruled in the Lyons' favour, but the lower court's decision was the subject of an appeal due to be heard before the High Court next month, the judge said.

Turning to the proceedings before the court, the judge said this was an injunction application and the court could not make any findings of fact.

The judge said he was satisfied from the evidence put before the court that Supermac's, which claimed the Lyons's were in breach of a March 2000 franchise agreement, had not made out an arguable case likely to succeed at a full trial.

Supermac's arguments in regards to the 2000 franchise agreement "did not get out of the blocks", the judge said.

It appeared from the evidence put before the court during the hearing that the 2000 franchise agreement had, in fact, originated in 1992, the court noted.

The judge said he accepted the argument advanced by the defendant's lawyers that in this case, damages would be an adequate remedy if Supermac's were successful in its action.

The judge added that it is not likely that a businessman of Mr Lyons' experience would carry out refurbishments that would have to be undone in a year or so.

The balance of convenience also favoured the dismissal of the injunction application, the judge added.

The judge also granted the costs of the injunction proceedings against Supermac's but placed a stay on that order pending the outcome of the full hearing of the action.

READ MORE

Man who raped teenage schoolgirl at birthday party in 'horrifying attack' jailed for 12 years

More on this topic

Dartmouth Square residents challenge office development over inclusion of Metro line

Woman deemed unfit to stand trial for Foxrock murder

Woman who fractured elbow on 'White Knuckle Thrill Ride' loses court action

Minister showed 'middle-aged' attitude in refusing man's residence application over relationship status, court hears

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irish Minister slams Trump as he leads Dublin protest

Final preparations underway for SeaFest

Boy, 4, rushed to hospital after being knocked down in Cork

One-fifth of property sales went to 'cuckoo funds'


Lifestyle

Taking shape: Aileen Lee profiles architectural designer Magda Walecka

Wild ways: Grow your own medicinal herbs

Cork's stickmakers club branch gets to grips with turning wood

A Question of Taste: Noel Burke, bow maker

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »