Superheroes unite in brave battle against cancer

Three brave superheroes have joined forces to spearhead a campaign to help other young cancer patients.

Wonder Woman Alex Madden, aged six, from Aherla; Batman Olan Hanrahan, aged seven, from Charleville; and Superman, Kumail Alhlaichi, from Blackpool, who are all patients at the city’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH), swooped in for a special photoshoot to announce details of the ‘Mercy Heroes’ campaign next month.

It aims to raise enough money to expand MUH’s unique kids’ cancer outreach service, Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service (POONS), which allows children with cancer to receive treatment in the comfort of their own home.

It is the only service of its kind in Ireland and is funded entirely by donations.

It has been offered for the last five years across a large area in Cork — from Youghal to Bantry, and from Mitchelstown to Kinsale. It has also been provided to some children in surrounding counties.

Now the hospital hopes to raise €40,000 to maintain and expand it.

Alex, who is being treated for a rare ras mutation cancer, was one of the first children to avail of the POONS service more than four years ago.

Her mum, Jennifer Coughlan, said: “For us, it meant that Alex could stay at home.

“It meant the treatment wasn’t as frightening. It made it normal.”

“The nurses, Peg and Olga, came out at a time that suited us, and delivered the treatment sitting at the kitchen table.”

Alex underwent a bone marrow transplant over a year ago and is now doing well while still undergoing treatment every three weeks, under the care of haematologist Clodagh Ryan.

Olga Buckley, a paediatric oncology and haematology clinical nurse specialist at MUH, said the home-based treatment option also enhances the quality of life for the children.

“It allows for some normalisation of family life during cancer treatment,” she said. “It also means there is a reduction in hospital admissions and promotes early discharge from the hospital.”

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the hospital’s fundraising wing, the Mercy Hospital Foundation, encouraged people to get involved in the Mercy Heroes event on October 19, by hosting a coffee morning, a dress up or dress down day at work or school, or even helping out with street collections.

“Anyone can be a hero, and we want to celebrate our Mercy Heroes and so we are encouraging the people of Cork to join with us on Friday, October 19,” he said.

You can register your event at mercyfundraising.ie and receive a free ‘Mercy Heroes’ pack full of information and ideas.