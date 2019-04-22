NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Sunshine to come to an end as heavy and thundery showers expected

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 04:35 PM

The summer-like sunshine of the Bank Holiday weekend is set to come to an end.

Met Éireann reports that the weather this week will see more showers and cloud.

While Monday night will remain dry Tuesday will see the first of the scattered showers begin to appear.

There will be some sunnier spells tomorrow with temperatures staying warm and may reach as high as 21 degrees.

There will be showery outbreaks on Tuesday night making way for a "damp or wet start to the day on Wednesday".

Met Éireann reports that there will be "showery outbreaks of rain" over much of the country in the middle of the week with a cold front moving "up from the south through the course of the day".

Wednesday afternoon may see some heavy and thundery showers.

Temperatures will range between 13 and 17 degrees but it will get noticeably cooler in the afternoon with the mercury dropping to between 9 and 12 degrees.

Thursday will see more rain, which may occur for longer spells. The forecaster is predicting more heavy and thundery showers.

Maximum temperatures will be between 11 to 15 degrees.

Met Éireann predicts more of the same heading into the weekend with wet and windy weather to occur.

It does report that there will be "some drier and brighter interludes too".

Temperatures will be considerably lower than Easter weekend with "maximum temperatures ranging from around 9 to 13 degrees".

READ MORE

Firecrew batting gorse fire in Donegal trapped but not in immediate danger

More on this topic

Country set for continued warm weather over Bank Holiday weekend

Easter Sun-days: Temperatures to reach 23 degrees this weekend

Ireland will be hotter than Spain during the Bank Holiday weekend

Met Éireann forecasts highs of 20 degrees over Easter weekend

KEYWORDS

WeatherSunshineThunder

More in this Section

George Clooney 'planning return to Ireland' after visiting cousins in Laois

Gardaí investigate after shots fried in Dublin and Dundalk

Man appears in court charged with Derry bomb hoax

PSNI make arrest after church damaged in Antrim


Lifestyle

Runner of the Week: Cork man taking on marathon challenge for mental health awareness

We sell books: Sisters are doing it for themselves

Dark side of teen life: Bo Burnham's Eight Grade highlights anxieties of the self generation

Wealth inequality behind the extinction of mammals

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »