NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Sunday World apologises to businessmen brothers

By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 12:33 PM

The Sunday World has apologised at the High Court to two businessmen brothers under a settlement of their case alleging defamation by the publication.

Niall Hade, with an address at Woodstown Way, Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, had, along with his brother Cormac, of Greenfield Park, Ballycullen, Dublin 15, sued over an article published in the Sunday World on June 30, 2013.

When the case was mentioned before Mr Justice Bernard Barton today, he was told by Paul O’Higgins SC, with Jim O’Callaghan SC, instructed by John Carlos, solicitor, of Padraig O’Donovan & Company, for the brothers, it had settled and could be struck out on terms including an apology to the brothers.

The apology was then read to the court by Eoin McCullough SC, for Sunday Newspapers.

It said: “On the 30th June 2013, the Sunday World published an article which may have implied that Niall and Cormac Hade had profited from the exploitation of the congregation of the Victory Church and may have amassed their properties at the expense of churchgoers.

"The Sunday World accepts that Niall and Cormac Hade did not do either and that they had no involvement in the Victory Church. The Sunday World apologises for the distress caused.”

READ MORE

Whether intoxication can ever be a defence to murder will be part of appeal by man who killed mother

More on this topic

Court hears details of moment garda found Ana Kriegel's body in derelict farmhouse

Whether intoxication can ever be a defence to murder will be part of appeal by man who killed mother

Accused man exploited minors via Skype and other electronic media

Man extradited to Ireland to face trial on child sexual abuse charge

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

FF’s Byrne complains over ‘Billy One Seat’ Kelleher

2026 before rural areas linked up in €3bn plan to end ‘digital apartheid’

Rehab presses HSE for funding, commits to week of 'intense discussions'

Most isolated areas may have to pay extra for broadband plan


Lifestyle

How to create a sustainable water feature in your garden

This is why Edinburgh is a city that’s bags of fun

Flower-power wines: 8 marvellous tipples to try now

How to make blood orange and saffron jelly with blood orange granita

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »