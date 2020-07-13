News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sunday weddings considered to ease Covid backlog

Thousands of weddings were cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 01:48 PM

Churches are considering Sunday weddings to clear a backlog that has built up due to the lockdown.

12,000 weddings have been called off due to the pandemic.

From July 20th gatherings of 100 people will be allowed indoors.

Wedding Planner Sharon McMeel says many people who postponed their ceremony are choosing less popular months for services, in addition to considering a Sunday option:

"What we are seeing is a huge amount of people have moved to say March of next year, or April, the months that wouldn't be necessarily big wedding months.

"They are getting their Fridays and Saturdays in those months and now we have the option of Sundays, which to some people will be like a midweek date, but if you can get the bank holiday weekend, then it acts like a Friday or Saturday which is fantastic."

