Summer's on the way: Temperatures to hit 20C next week

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 07:52 PM

Temperatures will hit 20C in most of the country next week.

Met Éireann says after a mostly dull weekend, it will be a very warm and humid week.

"Latest indications are for very warm and humid weather, with temperatures several degrees above normal, generally into the low 20s," reads a post on their website

For the weekend, Saturday will see mostly dry with warm sunny periods, but with high cloud through the day will make the sunshine a little hazy at times, according to Met Éireann.

Sunday will see heavy thundery rain in the south, however, before the weather improves next week.

Last year saw a particularly warm and dry June, with the highest temperature for the month recorded in more than 40 years.

