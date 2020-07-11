News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Summer Provision to be extended to primary school students with special needs

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 05:44 PM

The Government's Summer Provision programme has been extended to include children with complex needs entering primary school.

The programme caters for pupils by providing a structure and routine outside the normal school year.

It has regarded as even more important this year because of the closure of schools since March 12 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week, the Government announced that post-primary children with Down syndrome would be eligible for the home-based strand of the programme

Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan welcomed the latest developments.

"We have about 24,000 children who are availing of Summer Provision, that's an increase of 9,000 children on last year."

"During my first week I meet with a number of advocacy groups such as Down Syndrome Ireland, AsIAm and other autistic organisations."

"Even though it has been difficult for children not be in school at all, for children with complex and special needs we want them to be able to enter school and get used to the environment.The Summer Provision really gives them a platform to do that."

