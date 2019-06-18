News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Summer might finally arrive with temperatures expected to rise

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 07:43 AM

Summer finally looks set to arrive in Ireland with highs of 20 degrees today and tomorrow.

However, some showers will occur in the Connacht and Ulster later.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry and warm - but rain is forecast to arrive on Sunday.

TOPIC: Weather

