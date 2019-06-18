Summer might finally arrive with temperatures expected rise

Summer finally looks set to arrive in Ireland with highs of 20 degrees today and tomorrow.
However, some showers will occur in the Connacht and Ulster later.
The rest of the week looks mainly dry and warm - but rain is forecast to arrive on Sunday.
Many places dry today with variable cloud amounts and sunshine, but scattered showers will still occur, mainly over Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/mOcMn8vjXW— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 18, 2019