News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sudden thunderstorm causes flooding in Killarney; High-temperature warning issued for six counties

File photo of Killareny
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 10:56 AM

A sudden thunderstorm on Tuesday evening in Killarney saw tourists run for cover, roads flood, and shops close early in a weather event not seen for fifty years according to locals.

Walkers, jaunting cars and cyclists in the Killarney National Park in Muckross were caught in the downpour after 5pm when the skies suddenly darkened during a warm fine afternoon.

Volumes of water descended during cracking thunder in the event which lasted almost half an hour.

Fire station officer in Killarney, Paudie Mangan said the fire service were called to Ardshanavooley, a housing development on the eastern side of town at around 5.40 pm and were met with "a river "of water flowing in front of the houses.

“The water flowed with such force it lifted manhole covers,” Mr Mangan said.

READ MORE

Update: Clare fire service issues wildfire warning amid high-temperature status for six counties

In the Killarney town centre where shops open late for the tourist season there was extensive flooding in Chapel Lane with up to six inches of water along the laneway.

Tourists ran for cover.

Major stores like Penneys in High Street were forced to close early after water entered the shop.

Drainage systems have been renewed in the town in recent years but “the sheer volume “ of water was simply too much, Mr Mangan said.

“It was the sheer volume of water that came down so suddenly,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals say it is fifty years or more since they remember such a weather event in June.

READ MORE

Man, 70s, arrested in connection with 1984 murder of Marie Tierney

Kerry is to experience another weather extreme tomorrow as it is one of six counties that has been issued with a status yellow high-temperature warning tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued the warning, which is valid from 1pm-7pm on Thursday, has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann said: "Temperatures will be in excess of 27 degrees Celsius, during Thursday afternoon."

The Irish Cancer Society today urged people to use sunscreen and protect themselves.

They say repeated sunburn has been directly linked to skin cancer, with cases in Ireland rising year on year.

READ MORE

'I'm all ears': Taoiseach indicates Gov could restart broadband tender plan after Eir claims

More on this topic

Cliffs of Moher coastline 'beautiful but very tragic'; garda says nine bodies have never been recovered

Vogue Williams responses to comments that she’s ‘too thin’

Start-up unveils ‘first long-range solar car’

Boeing to work on flying taxis with US firm Kitty Hawk

KillarneyWeather

More in this Section

'We must not repeat the mistakes of a decade ago': Government urged to protect vulnerable citizens after Brexit

Northern Ireland civil rights leader Ivan Cooper dies

Varadkar on SwingGate: 'Not the norm of any party' to publish internal party inquiry results

Three injured, two seriously, in three-car collision in Limerick


Lifestyle

Stereolab: The right band at the wrong time

Kaleidoscope: The festival that is Electric Picnic for families

The High Priestess of Punk on 40 years in showbusiness ahead of Irish gig

Orla O’Regan: ‘I treasure the way my life has turned out’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »