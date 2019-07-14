News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Successful multi-agency search operation in Kerry after late-night swimmers get into difficulty

Irish Cosat Guard helicopter. File photo
By Patrick Flynn
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 10:43 AM

A major multi-agency search and rescue operation was mounted in Co Kerry on Saturday night after two people were feared to be in difficulty in the sea.

The Irish Coast Guard received a report at around 11pm of a person in difficulty in the water off Ballybunion beach. It was also feared that there may have been a second swimmer in trouble.

It is understood the pair had gone for a late night swim when they were spotted in the water by a member of the public who became concerned for their safety.

They were met by emergency services and assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics.

They were found to be tired but otherwise uninjured.

Once it was confirmed they were safe and that no other person was missing, the search operation was stood down.

Watch officers at the Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry promptly mounted a search operation.

While search and rescue crews from two counties were being mobilised, a Pan-Pan radio message was broadcast on the marine emergency channel requesting any vessels in the area to assist if possible.

The Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard along with members of Ballybunion Rescue were alerted while the RNLI lifeboat at Fenit in Kerry was tasked as well as the RNLI lifeboat at Kilrush Co Clare, on the other side of the Shannon Estuary.

The crew of the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, were also scrambled. Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics made their way to the scene.

