'Successful intervention' in 'potential threat to life incident': Two arrested and firearm seized in Dublin

Gardaí have prevented another possible murder in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

They raided a house in Clondalkin in west Dublin yesterday and seized a loaded gun and ammunition.

Update 5.45pm: Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested, and are being detained in Clondalkin Garda Station.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll said another potential killing has been averted.

"This is yet another successful intervention by the Garda Síochána in a potential threat to life incident, involving the seizure of a loaded firearm and the arrest of suspects," he stated.

Local councillor Emer Higgins is congratulated the gardaí on the intervention.

"I think it's fantastic that the gardaí have been able to get the intelligence to prevent anything further happening," said Ms Higgins.

"These are really sensitive times.

"And it's fantastic really that we have the right resources in place that were able to intervene.

She added: "I'd like to thank the gardaí who do such invaluable work in Clondalkin in terms of keeping our streets safe."

Earlier: Two men arrested and firearm seized in Dublin

Two men have been arrested and a firearm has been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Gardaí said a premises in the Clondalkin area was searched yesterday as a result of an intelligence-led operation.

The search was carried out by members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by Crime and Security Section, the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and the DMR.

Gardaí said two men, aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested.

The said a loaded firearm and ammunition were also seized.

Gardaí said both males are detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

