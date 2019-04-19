'Substantial' cannabis grow house discovered in Co Waterford

Two men have been arrested after Gardaí discovered a "substantial" grow house in Co Waterford.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Gardaí from Tramore Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit in Waterford, searched an industrial premises in the Waterford Airport Business Park yesterday at 6pm.

More than 1,000 cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated value of €800,000 were seized during the search under warrant.

Two Vietnamese men, aged 32 and 43, were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained at Tramore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.