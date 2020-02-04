News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sub-zero temperatures expected tonight with widespread sharp frost

Sub-zero temperatures expected tonight with widespread sharp frost
By Steve Neville
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 07:36 AM

Temperatures are expected to drop below 0 tonight, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster is predicting that it will turn cold later today with "widespread sharp frost under mostly clear skies".

They say the lowest temperatures will be between -2 and +1 degrees with it being "a little less cold on west coasts".

Met Éireann says that during the day on Tuesday it will be " largely dry and sunny with any showers dying out in the morning" before becoming cold tonight.

Wednesday will again be dry, according to the forecaster, with temperatures between seven and 10 degrees.

Temperatures will be kept "above freezing in many parts" due to cloud on Wednesday night, but some frost may form.

Met Éireann is predicting that Thursday and Friday will also remain dry for the most part, however, rain is expected late on Friday.

The added: "The trend for next weekend is for unsettled weather with spells of wet and windy weather".

READ MORE

Hundreds of schools shut due to TUI strike

More on this topic

Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for four counties Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for four counties

Status yellow wind warning issued for five coastal countiesStatus yellow wind warning issued for five coastal counties

Snowfall affects Knock Airport flights; Met Éireann 'expecting a very icy start tomorrow'Snowfall affects Knock Airport flights; Met Éireann 'expecting a very icy start tomorrow'

Status yellow weather warning in place as country braces for snow and icy conditionsStatus yellow weather warning in place as country braces for snow and icy conditions


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

RNLI rescue three people from the water in Lough DergRNLI rescue three people from the water in Lough Derg

567 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals567 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Revenue seize €7,000 in cash in Rosslare EuroportRevenue seize €7,000 in cash in Rosslare Europort

Dublin Airport passenger with suspected coronavirus understood to have been given all clearDublin Airport passenger with suspected coronavirus understood to have been given all clear


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »