Stunning kingfisher mural unveiled in Cork city

A stunning new mural with a conservation theme has been unveiled on the quayside in Cork city as part of a new city placemaking initiative.

The image of a kingfisher with a piece of plastic in its beak has been completed on Lapp's Quay at the entrance to Paul Street car park.

The project is the result of a collaboration between the Walls Project, the creative agency behind the annual Waterford Walls International Street Art Festival, and Blackrock Castle.

London artist Curtis Hylton is behind the work.

It is the first of two new artworks that is set to be unveiled in the city centre in the coming weeks, with another mural set to be created on Cornmarket Street in June.

It is the first result of the new City Centre Placemaking Fund.

In February 2019, Cork City Council issued an open call for submissions for the regeneration of public space in the city centre.

The kingfisher is one of 10 projects which have been allocated funding under the new placemaking fund.

The fund is designed to support projects to "enhance, improve and enliven people's experience of Cork city centre".

Successful projects include large murals, greening projects, creative seating, unique events and atmospheric lighting projects.

The kingfisher mural is the first project to be implemented and over the summer, visitors to the city will see others add to the experience.

Artist Curtis Hylton said he was honoured to be approached to complete the mural.

"The idea was to create something beautiful but also to make an impact and highlight the issue of plastic waste in our rivers and seas," he said.

The kingfisher is depicted emerging from the water with plastic in its mouth and nets around its wings.

Work started on Tuesday afternoon and the artist put the finishing touches on Thursday evening.

In addition to his work in Cork and Waterford, Curtis has exhibited work in Faro, Glasgow, Bristol and other parts of the UK.

His work is primarily focused on environmental themes.