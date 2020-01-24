Study reveals Ireland's below-average number of consultant psychiatrists has left 75% of them burnt out

Consultant psychiatrists in child services here have reported epidemic levels of burnout in overstretched services, according to a new study.

A new UCD study detailed how three out of four consultant psychiatrists in Ireland experienced moderate or higher levels of work-related and personal burnout while over a quarter reported patient-related burnout.

Burnout was described as long-term, unresolved, work-related stress, with feelings of physical and emotional exhaustion, de-personalisation and a reduced sense of personal accomplishment as central features.

The study, led by Professor Fiona McNicholas, head of the Department of Academic Child Psychiatry at UCD, revealed that current consultant psychiatry numbers in Ireland are less than half the EU average.

The authors said:

A vicious cycle is perpetuated between under-resourcing, poor work conditions, high work stress, long waiting lists and unacceptable patient risk.

They logged an overwhelming lack of confidence in government commitment to investment in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Only 2% of consultant child psychiatrists felt that the HSE was effectively planning improvements in the services and 2% felt the government was serious about investing in the child psychiatric services.

An online questionnaire was sent to all consultant child psychiatrists registered with the Irish Medical Council working in community CAMHS and completed by 52 consultants - 42% of the total number. Only 21% of consultants working in CAMHS felt valued in their job.

Over 69% have seriously considered changing jobs, and this was associated with higher burnout. Professor McNicholas said there are a lot of vacant consultant posts in CAMHS.

"We know mental health problems are continuing to rise and numbers are going up. Because the consultant posts are vacant it puts more stress on consultants in the post and then those consultants start moving out of posts and you end up with this vicious cycle.

It does mean it is going to be very very difficult to get medical students to come into the speciality.

"Even if the HSE eventually gets around to giving money to this service, the horse will have bolted if they don't do it now."

“Urgent organisational intervention to support consultant psychiatrists’ well-being is required”, said the study which has just been published in the BMJ Open Journal.

The study noted that adverse socioeconomic conditions, such as the economic downturn in the Ireland post-2008, contribute to a situation of increased demand but inadequate resources.

Professor Fiona McNicholas said: "The people who have children with mental health difficulties often don't have the capacity to agitate loudly or persistently because they are burnt out themselves as parents and carers. When a young person in a family recover from their psychiatry problems there is this stigma still associated with it so we the clinician need to be advocating for these services."

The authors said situation has been exacerbated by a recent unprecedented increase in referrals to CAMHS along with a fragmented and poorly resourced service.