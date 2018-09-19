Study reveals demands of game on GAA stars

GAA players are compromising aspects of their personal and professional lives by spending up to 31 hours per week on their senior inter-county commitments.

They are also frequently playing through injuries, using medication to enable them to keep going.

The Economic and Social Research Institute, commissioned by the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association, used data from a survey of 2016 players to examine how the demands of playing inter-county affects players’ personal and professional lives, and their club involvement.

Players, particularly those aged over 30, compromised on their personal relationships and general downtime in order to ring-fence time for inter-county commitments. They spent just over six hours per day on those commitments on a pitch-based training day.

The study found 40% did not have any time off from Gaelic games in 2016. Players aged 18-21 had particularly high levels of time commitment because the majority played with four or more teams.

Nonetheless, the research found that the vast majority of 2016 players were glad they made the choice to play senior inter-county. The benefits they identified from playing included the opportunities to build leadership skills, self-confidence, and professional connections.

The report showed areas where players could benefit from additional support. It found they compromised on sleep — almost half not getting the eight to 10 hours recommended for athletes on a pitch-based training day. The injury rate was higher among players getting seven or less hours sleep.

Players’ mental wellbeing was poorer than that of the general population. Players also reported inter-county stresses such as finding the time commitments to be too much, that too much effort was demanded of them.

At first glance, it appeared to the ESRI that players were maintaining their professional careers in tandem with playing, devoting an average 7.9 hours to professional commitments on a pitch-based training day during the championship.

“However, this was achieved only by cutting back on time for personal relationships, sleep, and general relaxation,” it said.

Over half of players sustained an injury while playing or training — 56% were out of the game for more than a month and 6% missed work or college for five weeks or more. Many players continued to train and play when injured, with quite a number receiving medication to do so.

Seamus Hickey, GPA chief executive, said the demands on players of playing at senior inter-county level were “enormous and growing”.

“The game has changed so much over the past 10 years,” he said. “The fitness levels, the injuries, the time commitment and the impact on players’ careers from playing at this level are huge.”

GAA president John Horan said significant improvements have been made.

“In 2017, there was €6.4m invested by the GAA nationally on player welfare and on injured players,” he said.