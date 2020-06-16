Study: Poverty costing Irish taxpayer €4.6bn a year

Poverty is costing the Irish taxpayer €4.6bn a year, a new study has found.

The report, from St Vincent de Paul, shows it totals the budgets of the departments of housing, justice transport and agriculture.

The report will be published today and estimates the proportion of public expenditure which is making up for the ways poverty negatively impacts people's health, well-being, living standards and opportunities.

Launching this morning - my new report for @SVP_Ireland (seminar from 11am on Zoom) pic.twitter.com/WiDbQFJGdc — Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) June 16, 2020

Dr Patricia Kielthy, from the charity, says tackling poverty would free up money to spend elsewhere.

“The report really clearly shows the importance of tackling poverty," she said.

“It’s not just a benefit to the people that are experiencing it, but it’s a benefit to the wider society.

“It frees up public money to spend elsewhere and make key investments.

“So what we’re saying is: Yes we need more upfront spending now, to reduce expenditure in the future, making up for the ways that poverty damages people’s lives.”