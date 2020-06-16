News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Study: Poverty costing Irish taxpayer €4.6bn a year

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 09:45 AM

Poverty is costing the Irish taxpayer €4.6bn a year, a new study has found.

The report, from St Vincent de Paul, shows it totals the budgets of the departments of housing, justice transport and agriculture.

The report will be published today and estimates the proportion of public expenditure which is making up for the ways poverty negatively impacts people's health, well-being, living standards and opportunities.

Dr Patricia Kielthy, from the charity, says tackling poverty would free up money to spend elsewhere.

“The report really clearly shows the importance of tackling poverty," she said.

“It’s not just a benefit to the people that are experiencing it, but it’s a benefit to the wider society.

“It frees up public money to spend elsewhere and make key investments.

“So what we’re saying is: Yes we need more upfront spending now, to reduce expenditure in the future, making up for the ways that poverty damages people’s lives.”

