Study in Cork finds mental health of people using emergency shelter deteriorates

A study involving people using an emergency shelter in Cork has found the experience makes their mental health worse.

Interviews were conducted over an 18-month period with 36 people staying long-term at Cork Simon's emergency shelter.

It found their experiences in emergency accommodation have added to their vulnerabilities, like drug misuse.

Cork Simon spokesperson Paul Sheehan said that is the opposite to outcomes in a previous study of people who got long-term housing:

Mr Sheehan said: "They were very successful in cutting down on their drug and alcohol use and in improving their physical and mental health.

"Whereas the people who were stuck in emergency accommodation for a long time, while they were trying very hard to address their drug and alcohol problems and manage their mental health, they were lesse effective at doing so."

File photo of the Cork Simon Centre.

The charity said giving people stable housing allows them to cope better with their issues.

Mr Sheehan said the city's facing a worsening crisis. He said: "Last August we saw the highest number of adults per month in emergency accommodation in Cork, 329.

"We also saw the highest number of women in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry at 188, so we have seen no signs of this issue improving."