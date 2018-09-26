Study finds what impacts most on our mental health, and what we do to relieve stress

New research released today by laya healthcare to mark Mental Health Week has ranked the top 10 things that impact on our mental wellbeing.

The research found that 44% of Irish people say their mental wellbeing is of real concern for them, while 11% claim everyday struggles get on top of them.

Stigma around anxiety is still a problem according to the majority of Irish people, 75%, with 42% of people experiencing anxiety feeling they would be judged by work colleagues if they knew, and 82% of people agreeing that the conversation around mental health in Ireland needs to change.

Money worries is the top issue that causes anxiety in almost half of all Irish people, followed by poor sleep, being overweight and spending time on social media (20 per cent) all having a negative effect.

Worryingly, one in 10 rate their own mental wellbeing as ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’.

Counselling Psychologist, Dr Sarah O’Neill who is the clinical lead for laya healthcare’s 24/7 Mental Wellbeing Support Programme, said: “The findings really shine a light on the need to open up the conversation around mental wellbeing in Ireland and the supports available to people.

"Knowing and understanding what triggers feelings of anxiety can help prevent or manage it but also knowing there is help at hand is hugely important.”

The survey also examined the activities Irish adults engage in to help boost their mental wellbeing.