News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Study finds seven in 10 cyclists treated for brain injury did not wear helmets at accident

Study finds seven in 10 cyclists treated for brain injury did not wear helmets at accident
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 10:36 AM

Up to 70% of cyclists who were treated for a brain injury were not wearing a helmet at the time of their injury.

A study looked at admissions to the National Neurosurgical Centre at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin over a 30-month period.

It found 18 of the 26 cyclists sent for treatment were not wearing helmets, only two were, and the status of six patients was unknown.

The CEO of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, Barbara O'Connell, is not surprised by the findings.

Ms O'Connell said: "It's great that we now have very clear research indicating the risk of not wearing your helmet, so I'm delighted about that this morning.

"People think when they come off their bicycles that they have been knocked off. For many people it could be a pedestrian stepping out in front of them, it could be a rock on the road or a pothole."

Ms O'Connell said people need to take personal responsibility.

She said: "I think what people need to get the message about is helmets won't stop serious injury but it will reduce the effects afterwards, but you've got to take a common sense response here.

"We don't want to reduce cyclists, it's a healthy sport, but if people could take personal responsibility when they get on their bike in the morning to put a helmet on.

"I mean, to be honest, I've heard people saying to me 'oh I arrive in work with a helmet hairdo'. It could be as simple as that."

READ MORE

#ProjectEDWARD urges drivers to reflect on behaviour as 2019 sees rise in deaths on Irish roads


cyclingroad safetybicycles

More in this Section

New Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisationNew Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisation

PSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA pastPSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA past

Flights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal BrexitFlights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal Brexit

Brexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says BlairBrexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says Blair


Lifestyle

Dawn Bradfield is from Kilmurry, near Macroom, Co Cork, and stars in the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s novel, Asking For It, which returns to the Everyman in Cork tonight and continues until Saturday, October 5. The play then moves to the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from Oct 9-26.A Question of Taste: Dawn Bradfield

LOATH to describe herself as a vocational writer as she thinks that’s pretentious, Sarah Harte says her need to write is “more like a disease.”Sarah Harte returning to her love of fiction

Cork director John Crowley impressed with Brooklyn and Intermission. Now he helms the film adaptation of bestselling book The Goldfinch, writes Esther McCarthy.Cork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screen

IN MY work, as a systemically trained family psychotherapist, I am always looking at the ecologies in which we live.Examine Yourself: We have to listen to our bodies if we are to survive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »