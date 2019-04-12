NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Study finds mental health is still a stigma for more than 80% of people

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 07:47 AM

More than 80% of Irish people believe there is still a stigma attached to mental illness.

It is National Workplace Wellbeing Day today and mental health charity Suicide or Survive is calling for a culture shift in Irish workplaces, to make wellness a priority.

According to research, 83% of Irish people believe there is still a stigma attached to mental illness.

Caroline McGuigan, from Suicide or Survive, said companies can lead the culture change.

She said there are also simple ways we can monitor our own wellness levels.

Ms McGuigan said: "Now I know this is easier said than done about your struggles, but I think we have to start with ourselves, which is the stigma we carry.

"Whatever is going on in your life, you're doing the best you can with what you have and just to cut yourself some slack."

She said companies can lead the charge in banishing that stigma.

Ms McGuigan said: "How do you look after your mental health? Do you carry any stigma yourself? And then, as a work colleague, are you fully informed about what's available in your organisation and what's available in your community, so that if someone comes to you, you are able to signpost them.

"So doing a little bit of work in advance, but also acknowledging as a manager, your mental health will dip and your mental health will be messy, so we don't all have to be squeaky clean."

READ MORE

Developer planning lookout tower at site of Dublin's Poolbeg chimneys

More on this topic

Mental health charity urges companies to make wellness a priority in the workplace

Austin ready for lead role at Pieta House

Phone use impact on teen health unproven

Samaritans answer 2.9m calls since 2014; charity to play crucial role in new mental help phone service

KEYWORDS

mental healthwellness

More in this Section

Inflation has slowed but property prices continue to rise, report shows

Mental health charity urges companies to make wellness a priority in the workplace

Woman jailed for 10 years for attempting to murder stranger on street

Brextension: What does the deal agreed last night mean for Ireland?


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: Should I be worried that my fiancee is googling ‘Discreet STD clinics in Cork?’

Scene and heard: Record Store Day, Homecoming and GOT

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »