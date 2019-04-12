Study finds mental health is still a stigma for more than 80% of people

More than 80% of Irish people believe there is still a stigma attached to mental illness.

It is National Workplace Wellbeing Day today and mental health charity Suicide or Survive is calling for a culture shift in Irish workplaces, to make wellness a priority.

According to research, 83% of Irish people believe there is still a stigma attached to mental illness.

Caroline McGuigan, from Suicide or Survive, said companies can lead the culture change.

She said there are also simple ways we can monitor our own wellness levels.

Ms McGuigan said: "Now I know this is easier said than done about your struggles, but I think we have to start with ourselves, which is the stigma we carry.

"Whatever is going on in your life, you're doing the best you can with what you have and just to cut yourself some slack."

Ms McGuigan said: "How do you look after your mental health? Do you carry any stigma yourself? And then, as a work colleague, are you fully informed about what's available in your organisation and what's available in your community, so that if someone comes to you, you are able to signpost them.

"So doing a little bit of work in advance, but also acknowledging as a manager, your mental health will dip and your mental health will be messy, so we don't all have to be squeaky clean."