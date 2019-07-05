News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Study finds Ireland's young women are most depressed in EU

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 07:02 AM

Young women in Ireland have the highest levels of depression in Europe, according to a new study.

Research from Eurofound shows that 17% of women between 15 and 24 in Ireland report being moderately or severely depressed, compared to an EU average of 9%.

The Eurostat data shows that gender is an important factor in depression with young women aged 15–24 more likely to suffer from depressive symptoms than young men.

The greatest gender gaps were in Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Sweden.

The numbers also show that young women are more likely to handle upsetting events internally – a factor linked to depression. These include higher rates of self-harm and eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia among.

Ireland has the highest overall incidence of moderate to severe depressive symptoms among young people in the EU.

The report highlights the impact of the economic crisis on young people with a 78% increase in homelessness among this age group between 2016 and 2018.

The study also highlights other pressures such as eating disorders and cyberbullying.

READ MORE

Children find loaded gun close to where man was shot in Dublin

More on this topic

Personality types susceptible to depression pinpointed by scientists

Children to be offered depression therapy via smartphones

Study finds link between vitamin D deficiency and depression

Central Statistics Office: Four out of five suicides last year were male

Depressionmental healthTOPIC: Depression

More in this Section

Watch: Taoiseach apologises for comparing Michéal Martin to sinning priest

Lack of contractor raises fears of delay in Cork flood relief scheme

Boxing club to form guard of honour at funeral of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy

Irish Water hoping to have a new wastewater treatment facility up and running by 2026


Lifestyle

Tommy Tiernan provides legendary slagging in Cork's Marquee

Sneakily scrolling your newsfeed at work...Should your boss confiscate your phone?

The story of Irish indentured servants sent from here to the Caribbean

New concept may have solution to Ireland’s festival-season tent-trashing habit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »