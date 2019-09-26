News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Study finds increased homework is cutting into children's exercise time

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 01:09 PM

Only 13% of children are getting the recommended amount of exercise, according to a new study.

Researchers say more homework may be having a negative impact on the take-up rates.

The all-island study involved some 6,600 students across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It shows just 17% primary school students and 10% post primary pupils were getting at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day.

These figures are down from the 19% and 12% recorded nine years ago.

Researchers say the increased volume of homework may be having an impact.

Since 2010, children at both primary and post-primary level are spending more time on homework, increasing by 13 and 17 minutes respectively.

Around six in 10 students were spending no more than two hours in front of a screen.

Students in 6th year were most likely to go over this screen time guideline.

However, since 2010 there has been a 7% rise in the number of primary school children playing community sport at least four times a week.

More than half of them were also taking part in PE classes at least twice a week, compared to 41% in 2010.

