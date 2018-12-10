NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Study finds 50% of women; 35% of men have experienced workplace discrimination

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 02:28 PM

50% of women and 35% of men have experienced workplace discrimination, according to a new study.

The Matrix Workplace Equality Survey also revealed one in five women have been sexually harassed while at work.

A quarter of the people said they knew of a colleague of the opposite sex, working in the same role, earning a higher salary.

Elsewhere, 44% of women compared to 14% of men reported having to tolerate sexist jokes and comments.

The research also found that 56% said that gender quotas do not solve the problem of inequality in the workplace. Of these, 67% are women and 47% are men.

The survey also found that 64% of people believe ageism is a problem in Ireland. 78% felt that over 50’s have fewer promotional opportunities than their younger colleagues.

Commenting on the survey, Kieran McKeown, MD at Matrix Recruitment, said: "When it comes to equality in the workplace, we still have a long way to go in Ireland.

"In our experience, things are changing and impending legislation will help.

"However, the perception, which for many is a reality, is that inequality and discrimination, particularly against women and older people, is pervasive, according to our research findings."

1,019 people (60% female, 40% male) in a range of industries were surveyed.

You can read the full report here.

- Digital Desk


