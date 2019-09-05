News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Study concludes taxing snacks more effective at reducing obesity

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 07:23 AM

Taxing snacks could be better at reducing obesity than simply targeting sugary drinks.

That is according to a new study which comes a year after the Government introduced a "sugar tax" on fizzy drinks.

The study - published in the British Medical Journal - found that a reduction in the consumption of high-sugar snacks has a better chance at improving people's health compared to taxing fizzy drinks.

A 20% tax on sugary snacks like cake, biscuits and chocolate could reduce a person's calorie intake by 8,900 calories over the course of a year.

This would amount in a weight loss of 1.3kg.

Whereas a similar price increase on sugary drinks would result in an average weight loss of just 203 grams.

One in four Irish adults are obese, while one in four children overweight.

