News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Study: Almost one in four struggling to live on low pay

Study: Almost one in four struggling to live on low pay
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Almost one in four workers are struggling to live on low rates of pay, according to a new, in-depth study on inequality in Ireland.

The report, to be launched today by Tasc (Think Tank for Action on Social Change), said official statistics underestimate inequality levels in Ireland.

In particular, inequality in different sectors is stark.

At 23%, Ireland has the third highest prevalence of low pay in Europe. In total, some 23% of all employees in the wholesale and retail sector and 39% of all employees in the hospitality sector are low-paid workers.

Another particular feature of the Irish economy, also contributing to market inequality, is the persistently high number of jobless households.

The report confirms that Ireland has the highest rate of market inequality in the OECD. It is even higher than Greece where unemployment is multiples of the Irish figure.

However, when taxes and social welfare transfers are redistributed, Ireland ranks in the middle among EU countries, when measured in terms of disposable income.

The State We Are In: Inequality in Ireland 2020 said the share of pre-tax national income going to the top 1% of earners could be much higher than previously anticipated. Official statistics suggest that the top 1% earn 5.6% of the national income but analysis in the Tasc report suggests they actually earn approximately 12% of pre-tax income.

Describing Ireland as “an intriguing example of modern inequality”, the report’s author, Robert Sweeney, economic policy analyst with Tasc, suggested that the underestimation of inequality in Ireland is becoming more pronounced.

He said wage increases for low-paid workers are essential to really reduce individual market inequality.

“When we talk about inequality we cannot escape the glaring fact that Ireland has very high levels and high concentrations of low pay in particular sectors,” he said.

“Sometimes this can be passed off by claiming this is due to having a large hospitality sector because of the importance of tourism, for example. The reality is our high levels of low pay is not down to Ireland having large hospitality or retail sectors.

“What we have is large numbers of people being paid poor and unliveable wages within these sectors.”

He said reforms to equalise income does not necessarily mean higher taxes on income but, instead, could “tackle excessive compensation at source”.

The report identifies a range of measures which could reduce inequality, including the need for greater supports in access to childcare and training, while it also argues efforts need to be made on the high cost of living, including regarding the housing crisis.

READ MORE

Irish Examiner View: Inequality deepening as one-in-four workers on low pay


More in this Section

Woman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacityWoman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacity

Heavy rain expected in 15 counties todayHeavy rain expected in 15 counties today

Visa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to IrelandVisa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to Ireland

Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'


Lifestyle

The vogue for sideboards - traditional, vintage and edgy new designs - offers novel potential throughout the home for storage and the opportunity to channel our inner stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanSide hustle: How sideboards can transform a space

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

The Witcher did it first — but it won’t be the last. HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us is being adapted for television, with Sony’s classic tale of the zombie apocalypse coming to screens next year.Game Tech: Another game gets TV version

Barry Keoghan has a big Marvel role on the way, but he’s still happy to return home to play a tough guy in a new Irish thriller, writes Esther McCarthyBarry Keoghan's career continuing at a gallop

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »