Students warned about rental scams before start of college year

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 07:16 AM

Students are being warned to be wary of rental accommodation scams ahead of the new college year.

The Union of Students in Ireland says they are a target because of the housing crisis and an accommodation shortage for students at third level.

The warning comes ahead of the publication of this year's Leaving Cert results, on August 13.

USI president Lorna Fitzpatrick says students need to be alert.

"It is of the utmost importance that students take caution when viewing properties to rent for the upcoming academic year," she said.

The unfortunate truth is that people are taking advantage of students vulnerability when it comes to the housing crisis and accommodation shortage for students in third-level education, and profiting off their struggle to find housing.

"Always view the property in person before putting down any form of deposit, meet with your potential landlord and find out if they are registered with the RTB (residential tenancies board)."

