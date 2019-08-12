News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Students urged to take care of mental health ahead of Leaving Cert results

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 07:18 AM

Students are being urged to take care of their wellbeing ahead of the exam results coming out tomorrow.

The Samaritans is making the call, as 60,000 Leaving Cert pupils prepare to get their marks.

Over the last five years, Samaritans volunteers have answered almost three million calls for help, with demand on email and text message increasing month on month.

The charity said their mental health is more important than grades, and they should ask for help if they are unhappy with their results.

Director of the Waterford branch of Samaritans Anne Woodworth is urging them to think of how much they have achieved.

She said: "Read them positively because they have been working towards this for six years and it's a big-time in their life.

"If we only look at the things that didn't happen, we tend to see things negatively and it's terribly important for all of us...to look at the things that have been achieved."

TOPIC: Leaving Cert

