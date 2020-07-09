Students urged to apply for SUSI grant before priority deadline today

Today is the priority deadline for students to apply for financial support to attend college.

About 77,000 applications have already been made for a Student Universal Support (SUSI) grant this year.

New applicants to SUSI still have an opportunity to have their application prioritised if they submit it before midnight tonight.

New Students ‼️ Today is the priority closing date for new applications 💻 Get your application in before midnight to receive priority processing 🕛#SUSIPriorityDate pic.twitter.com/VvowLuwwMw — @susihelpdesk (@Susihelpdesk) July 9, 2020

The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris believes applications will be up this year because of the Covid-19 crisis but confirmed there will be enough funding to meet the level of demand.

"I'm particularly conscious that this year, because of the Covid pandemic, many people's income situation may have deteriorated, families could have lost jobs or lost income," he said.

"So you may in years gone by not have qualified for a grant but you may now qualify for one. So I'd really encourage you to go to susi.ie to check out if you're eligible and try to get that application in today."

The SUSI grant scheme opened on April 23rd. Last year it received about 96,000 applications with about 73,000 students availing of grant support.

SUSI is accepting applications in the usual way from Irish students intending to study approved courses in the UK and from UK students intending to study in Ireland, as they can continue to avail of student grants if eligible.

While it will still be possible to submit an application after the priority closing date has passed, any late applications will not receive the same priority attention by SUSI.