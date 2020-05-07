Students under 'intolerable' stress from Govt's 'unmitigated disaster' in handling Leaving Cert

There has been stinging criticism in the Dáil of the Government’s lack of clarity over whether or not the Leaving Certificate will be cancelled.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin said the current position regarding the Leaving Certificate is unacceptable.

“Every single Government in Europe has been confronted with how to complete school leaving examinations and prepare for a new higher education year. Nowhere has there been such a lack of clarity and confusion,” he said.

“The fact that the reopening document published last week failed to address it is remarkable. We are now beyond the stage where clarity must be provided and the Government must be honest about the ability to complete the Leaving Certificate in the coming months,” he added.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly described the handling of the Leaving Certificate as an “unmitigated disaster”.

He said: “I put it to the Taoiseach that the handling of the Leaving Certificate has been an unmitigated disaster and I ask that he would please intervene. The stress these students have been put under is intolerable.

This needs to be finished. We need a plan B and it needs to be out there this week.

“It needs to be agreed. This situation cannot go beyond this seek. It is unfair and completely wrong. The handling of it, from the Department of Education and Skills, shows a dysfunctionality that has not been seen in some while,” he said.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he “totally appreciates” that the uncertainty is causing enormous stress for sixth years.

“It is an issue we want to resolve. We know it is possible to carry out the Leaving Certificate within existing public health guidelines but it would not be the Leaving Certificate as we know it,” he said.

“If it is cancelled we must make sure that we can put in place an alternative which would be fair, which is extremely difficult.

"That is the work that is being done now among the education partners, including unions, the State Examinations Commission, the Department of Education and Skills and everyone who only wants what is best and fair for our sixth years.

"That will be difficult. It is an issue we want to bring to a conclusion this week," Mr Varadkar said.