News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Students to hold climate change protest outside the Dáil

Students to hold climate change protest outside the Dáil
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 07:48 AM

Students are to take to the streets of Dublin again today demanding immediate climate action.

The climate strike will get undeway outside the Dáil at lunchtime.

This is the second massive protest planned in Dublin after over 20,000 people protested over climate change on September 20 saying climate action needs to take place now.

The Schools' Climate Action Network says the government is planning a back door deal to import nationally banned fracked gas into Shannon.

It is asking if fracking is banned in Ireland, why is it being imported?

It says we will be importing gas that has been fracked over in America and it claims this will have devastating effects on our environment.

The group says it wants the government to hear its message loud and clear - that the Shannon LNG project is not acceptable.

Protesters will gather for the demonstration at 1pm this afternoon outside the Dáil on Kildare Street.

The protest will include an artists display from members of the group.

READ MORE

Childcare sector set to get shake-up after Hyde & Seek scandal

More on this topic

Thousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrowThousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrow

Letter to the Editor: Burdening our children with losses in their futuresLetter to the Editor: Burdening our children with losses in their futures

Taking action on climate crisis: Delay makes challenge all the greaterTaking action on climate crisis: Delay makes challenge all the greater

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere ‘reach new record highs’Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere ‘reach new record highs’


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »