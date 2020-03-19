Students to get full marks for cancelled Leaving and Junior Cert oral and practical tests

The 2020 Leaving Cert and Junior Cert oral and practical examinations have been cancelled on foot of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Minister for Education has said.

The exams were due to have taken place between March 23 and April 3.

Minister Joe McHugh said that all students who had been due to take those tests would be awarded full marks for that portion of the exam.

The decision was taken in light of the closure of schools last Thursday as a result of the virus. At present, no change has been made to the scheduling of the written exams proper which ordinarily take place in June.

Separately, the deadlines for project work and coursework in certain subjects - originally set for dates between March 20 and April 24 - has been extended until May 15.

The cancelled exams include oral tests in Leaving Cert Irish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, and Japanese.

Practical performance tests in Leaving Cert music have been cancelled also, together with practical performance tests in Junior Cert music and home economics.

The upshot from the decision means that students are guaranteed a minimum score in the affected subjects, with a maximum of 50% in ordinary and higher level music possible, and 40% in both levels of Irish guaranteed.

This could lead to issues with the college application process, and with students opting to move from one level to another. The Minister would not be drawn on how those issues would be dealt with, save for saying that “a group has been set up to deal with “all these sorts of questions”.

In a statement, the State Examinations Commission said: "Awarding full marks for these cancelled components guarantees that candidates cannot be awarded a lower mark than they would have achieved in the test. The SEC considers that this is the fairest approach in the circumstances."

Student welfare is of utmost concern at this time and the SEC wishes to provide reassurance to students and their parents and to provide clarity about what they need to focus on during their absence from school.

The SEC also said students who are working towards March 20 and April 24 deadlines to complete project work and coursework in various subjects, will have an extension for that work to May 15.

Students have been advised to continue to prepare for the practical examinations scheduled for the end of April and early May and the final examinations scheduled for May and June.

“This is a difficult time for all,” Mr McHugh said. “Students are facing a challenging period out of school and our decision on this element of the exams is being taken with their best interests at heart”.

He added that the cancellations are the “fairest response”, despite the seeming inequity of their impact.

“This was a difficult decision but at the heart of it was fairness. We had to make a decision,” he said.

At present, the Government is working on the assumption that the written exams will proceed as planned in June, Mr McHugh said, but added that we are dealing only with hypotheticals as things stand.

“In an ideal world the virus would peak towards the end of April,” the minister said.