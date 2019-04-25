NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Students should apply for grant as soon as possible, says SUSI

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 07:03 AM

Students looking for a grant should apply as early as possible, according to awarding body SUSI.

Their online application site is live from today with up to 99,000 students expected to use it during the coming months.

SUSI.ie also lets students calculate their eligibility before applying.

Communications Manager, Aoife Greene, said people do not need their Leaving Cert results to look for a grant.

She said: "The idea is that you'd apply for the grant now as soon as possible, with first payment to start in September and October for PLCs.

"It's important to note that those that received a grant with us last year and are continuing their studies in September need to renew it online also."

READ MORE

£10,000 reward offered for information about Lyra McKee murder

More on this topic

Friends and mothers are top career choice influencers, report finds

Time for 'inequality and exclusion' to end, Fórsa says

Fórsa seeks to professionalise SNA role

Three-school Carrigtwohill campus has planning rejected over litany of mistakes

More in this Section

Man pleads guilty to burglary and assault charges

‘Lock me up, I won’t do community service’

The Lotto results are in...

McDonald and Foster 'ready' for restored Assembly following challenge at Lyra McKee funeral


Lifestyle

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »